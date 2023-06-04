Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) signed legislation Friday that prohibits concealed carry for self-defense in movie theaters, on beaches, in stadiums, and numerous other places.

The Associated Press reported that the legislation also requires private business to post signs stating that they allow guns to be carried for self-defense, if in fact they do.

Green, a medical doctor by training, commented on the legislation, saying, “On many occasions in my training back on the mainland, I was one of the physicians that took care of individuals who were victims of gun violence. Not only that, I lost a loved one to a suicide with a gun. And so anything that we can do, we should.”

State Rep. David Tarnas (D) praised the gun control legislation, saying, “We aim to create a balanced approach that respects the rights of gun owners and the need to maintain a safe and protected space in Hawaii.”

Neither Green nor Tarnas commented on whether sign requirement for private businesses sends a signal to criminals as to which businesses have patrons armed for self-defense and which do not.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Hawaii the number three state in the nation for gun control.

