Paramount Pays $16 Million Settlement to Trump as Part of CBS Lawsuit

President Donald Trump revealed that Paramount had paid $16 million as part of a settlement in Trump’s lawsuit against CBS regarding an edited 60 Minutes interview of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also added that he was also anticipating receiving $20 million “from the new Owners, in Advertising, PSAs, or similar Programming,” signifying a sum of $36 million altogether. Trump continued to hail this as “another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media.”

“BREAKING NEWS! We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount,” Trump said in his post. “Just like ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and its Corporate Owners knew that they defrauded the American People, and were desperate to settle.”

Trump continued: “Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners, in Advertising, PSAs, or similar Programming, for a total of over $36 Million Dollars.”

“This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit,” Trump continued. “The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Paramount announced at the beginning of the month that it had agreed to pay $16 million as part of a settlement in Trump’s lawsuit against CBS. Paramount explained that the “settlement will also include Trump’s legal fees and costs”:

Paramount said the settlement will also include Trump’s legal fees and costs, adding the $16 million, minus the legal costs, will go towards Trump’s presidential library. “As part of the settlement, Paramount also agreed to release transcripts of ’60 Minutes’ interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns. The settlement does not include an apology,” noted the New York Times.

Paramount’s settlement with Trump comes after ABC News and anchor George Stephanopoulos agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit and pay Trump $15 million, attorneys fees, and issue a public apology. ABC News’s settlement came after Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and Stephanopoulos, claiming that his “reputation was besmirched” by Stephanopoulos during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

During that interview, Stephanopoulos claimed that judges and two juries found Trump “liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape” in the case against E. Jean Carroll.

Trump also recently filed a lawsuit against News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch, Dow Jones & Company Inc., and the reporters behind a Wall Street Journal hit piece that alleged that Trump had sent a lewd letter to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.