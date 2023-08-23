One Arrested After Two People Shoot at Each Other at Alabama A&M

Twenty-three-year-old Willie Brandon Nance is under arrest and a second person is hospitalized after Nance and the second individual allegedly got into an argument and shot at each other at Alabama A&M University Tuesday.

WAFF reported that the individual who went to hospital for treatment was able to transport himself there.

Nance was arrested on campus.

SHOOTING UPDATE: One person is in custody in connection to the shooting on Alabama A&M campus on Tuesday. https://t.co/0IiMShnAIk pic.twitter.com/wzaFAMObfQ — WAFF 48 (@waff48) August 23, 2023

The Associated Press noted that Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin commented on the incident, saying, “This was not an active shooter incident.”

She indicated that assault charges are pending for both Nance and the individual who went to the hospital.

