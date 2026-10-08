Two illegal aliens are accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a 17-year-old girl in the small town of Cadet, Missouri, local police reveal.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Oscar Antonio Baltodano Lopez and 44-year-old Benjamin Santez Lopez, both illegal aliens, and charged them with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

According to police, around midnight on October 1, the girl was walking when Baltodano Lopez allegedly grabbed her and forced her into his residence, where he then raped her. After being raped by Baltodano Lopez, the girl alleges that Santez Lopez raped her.

The girl reported the incident to police and police showed up to the residence with a search warrant. During their search, police allege that both illegal aliens tried to evade arrest, along with a third illegal alien.

Police said they discovered methamphetamine in the residence during their search.

Baltodano Lopez and Santez Lopez have been held at Washington County Jail. Local police said deportation proceedings would continue once the state’s criminal case is completed.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.