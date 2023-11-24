Alleged Armed Intruder Shot Dead by Apartment Resident

An alleged armed intruder was shot dead by a Pasco County, Florida, apartment residents Tuesday morning about 10:15 p.m.

WTSP reported the incident occurred at the “Trinity Palms at Seven Springs apartments just off Seven Springs Boulevard.”

FOX 13 noted police believe the alleged intruder “was shot to death was trying to break into the shooter’s dwelling while carrying a weapon.”

On November 16, 2023, Breitbart News reported an alleged intruder was shot and killed in Port Orange, Florida, while forcing his way into a home just after midnight.

The Port Orange Police Department released a statement, which said, in part:

The Port Orange Police Department responded to the 5900 block of Pelham Dr. reference an active burglary to an occupied dwelling. During this incident, the homeowner fatally shot the intruder, as that person was forcibly attempting to enter the residence. Our investigation is active and ongoing.

Breitbart News noted police in Vallejo, California, responded to calls of a shooting at a home on November 6, 2023, and found the body of an alleged home intruder lying outside the house.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com