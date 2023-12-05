WATCH: House Explodes When Suspect Fires Gun at Police

A house in Arlington, Virginia, exploded Monday night after the suspect inside of it fired a flare gun numerous times and then fired on police with some sort of weapon.

FOX News reported that police approached the home at 4:45 p.m. in response to a reports that shots had been fired. Upon arriving on scene, officers ascertained the suspect “discharged a flare gun about 30 to 40 times from inside his home into the surrounding neighborhood.”

The suspect, who had barricaded himself inside the home, refused to communicate with police.

At 8:25 p.m. police attempted to enter the home via a search warrant and the suspect shot at them, at which point the house exploded.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

🚨#BREAKING: New video footage, sent by a follower has captured the massive house explosion from another angle that occurred earlier tonight in Arlington Virginia. The explosion reverberated across Washington, D.C. According to the police, the suspect discharged a flare gun… pic.twitter.com/t7NPRP62RH — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 5, 2023

The Associated Press noted that Arlington County Virginia police spokesperson Ashley Savage made clear police do know if the suspect fired a traditional firearm at them or whether it was the flare gun that led to the explosion.

However, all officers escaped injury in the incident.

Police are trying to ascertain whether the suspect was in the home alone or if others may have been inside as well.

