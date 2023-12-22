Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson praised District Judge Cormac Carney’s issuance of a preliminary injunction against California’s “sensitive places” law, describing the gun control as “unconstitutional.”

Breitbart News reported that Carney issued the preliminary injunction on Wednesday of this week, in a case brought by a number of California concealed carry permit holders, the Second Amendment Foundation, and Gun Owners of America.

The case was against California’s SB2, which Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed in September of this year, creating new “sensitive places” in which licensed concealed carriers could not carry firearms.

Carney decided in favor of the plaintiffs, noting that “The challenged…[California] provisions unconstitutionally deprive…[licensed concealed permit holders] of their constitutional right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.”

KRCR spoke about the decision with Sheriff Johnson, who said, “We’re pleased that a federal judge blocked part of SB2 because, in my opinion and the opinion of many of the sheriffs across the state, is [sic] SB2 is unconstitutional.”

Johnson added, “[SB2] is, without a doubt, a direct attack on concealed weapons permit holders and the ability to and right to bear firearms – Second Amendment.”

