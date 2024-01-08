While giving a speech Monday at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, President Biden referenced Thursday’s shooting at Iowa’s Perry High School then pushed gun control that would not have prevented the shooting from taking place.

Breitbart News reported the Iowa shooting was carried out by a 17-year-old armed with a pump shotgun and a small caliber handgun.

A sixth grader was killed in the attack and the 17-year-old took his own life.

On Monday, Biden spoke about the Iowa shooting then pushed an “assault weapons” ban, which would include a “high capacity” magazine ban, and universal background checks.

A pump shotgun is not prohibited under an “assault weapons” ban, nor would a small caliber handgun be prohibited. Also, 17-years of age is too young to buy a gun, so background checks — whether at retail, private, or both — would not come into play.

Breitbart News noted that gun control group Newtown Action Alliance also responded to the Iowa shotgun attack by pushing an “assault weapons” ban.

