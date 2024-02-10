California Gun Control Fail: Shots Fired on UC Berkeley Campus

A suspect is under arrest after nine gunshots rang out on the UC Berkeley campus Friday night at about 8:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

ABC 7 noted the shots were fired outside Sproul Plaza, and the incident appeared to have occurred following some type of “altercation.”

Students were ordered to shelter in place after the shots rang out. An all-clear was issued at 9:45 p.m.

SF Gate observed that a suspect was arrested, but no details about the suspect were provided.

California is the number one state for gun law strength, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. The gun controls include universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period for gun purchases, gun registration, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on carrying a gun on a college campus for self-defense, a ban on being armed on K-12 campuses for self-defense, a background check for ammunition purchases, and limits on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can purchase each month.

Nevertheless, in 2021, California was also the number one state for “active shooter incidents,” according to the FBI.

