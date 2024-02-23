Former CEO Wayne LaPierre Ordered to Repay over $4 Million to NRA

On Friday, a Manhattan jury found former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption, and he was ordered to repay the gun rights organization over four million dollars.

FOX News reported a jury found that LaPierre “for three decades misspent millions of dollars of the group’s money on luxury personal purchases.” AFP noted that the jury found that LaPierre used the NRA as his “personal piggy bank,” costing the organization $5.4 million.

AFP pointed out that LaPierre has repaid $1 million of the $5.4 million.

In a major victory, my office won our case against the NRA and its senior leadership for years of corruption and greed.



Wayne LaPierre and a senior executive at the NRA must pay $6.35 million for abusing the system and breaking our laws. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2024

LaPierre took the reins of the NRA in 1991 and stepped down last month.

Breitbart News tried for years to interview LaPierre but was always given a reason why the interview could not happen or needed to wait.

