Alleged Intruder Dead After Women Opens Fire with 9mm

An alleged intruder is dead after a Beaver County, Pennsylvania, woman opened fire on him with a 9mm pistol at about 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS News noted the woman heard strange noises, armed herself with the pistol, and went into her basement, where she discovered the alleged intruder. He is believed to have entered through a basement window.

The woman opened fire, hitting the suspect with three rounds and killing him.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible commented on the incident, saying, “If someone enters your house, they are making that conscious decision. They are there to steal from you or hurt you in other ways. You have that right to protect yourself and use deadly force.”

WPXI identified the deceased alleged intruder as 49-year-old Brent Farmer.

