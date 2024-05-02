Reps. Michael Bost (R-IL) and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa) on Wednesday voted against Rep. Eli Crane’s (R-AZ) amendment to restore veterans’ gun rights.

Crane’s amendment dealt with the ongoing problem of bureaucrats in various parts of the government flagging military veterans to prevent them from purchasing and/or possessing firearms.

For example, on March 15, 2024, Breitbart News reported the VA has, for decades, been reporting veterans to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for mental issues, and such issues include using a fiduciary to manage one’s VA benefits.

RELATED: AWR Hawkins — People You Vote for to Protect Gun Rights, Are Now Voting for Gun Control

ahawkins

Once reported, a veteran cannot pass a NICS check in order to purchase or transfer a gun.

Crane pushed an amendment to restore the rights of veterans who have been targeted by this and similar practices and Reps. Bost and Radewagen voted against it, siding with Democrats who wanted to see it delayed.

Gun Owners of America noted that Bost, who serves as Chairman on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, “promised to consider [Crane’s amendment] for markup in July.”AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.