An alleged intruder was killed Sunday morning just before 2:00 a.m. after forcing entry into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and being shot by her boyfriend.

The Sacramento Bee reported the deceased suspect allegedly beat on the door of the residence for upwards of 20 minutes before finally making entry and confronting the boyfriend, allegedly choking him.

The boyfriend allegedly then retrieved a firearm and shot the suspect, killing him, and called 911, alleging that the suspect had “choked” him.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on the incident, noting, “Sheriff’s North Patrol Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an adult male deceased inside of the apartment.”

The SCSO’s release confirmed the timeline: “The male subject forced his way into the apartment, confronted the new boyfriend (the caller), and physically assaulted him. During the physical altercation, the caller shot the male subject one time and then called 911.”

The firearm used to kill the alleged intruder was legally owned and properly registered per California law.

