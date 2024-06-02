27 People Shot in Ohio, One Dead, Suspect At Large

Twenty-seven people were shot, one fatally, shortly after midnight Sunday morning in Akron, Ohio.

The deceased individual was a 27-year-old man.

WKYC noted that police received numerous calls on the shooting.

A police source said, “Shortly after those calls came in, the call center received notifications from local hospitals that multiple persons were arriving in the emergency departments with gunshot wounds.”

Police also indicated, “One firearm and several dozen casings have been recovered from the scene,” USA Today noted there was a “street party” in the vicinity of the shooting prior to the shots being fired.

The conditions of the 26 wounded victims were detailed.

Cleveland19 reported that no suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

