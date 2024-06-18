Resident Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder After Being Attacked

A Commerce City, Colorado, resident shot and killed an alleged intruder after reportedly being attacked in his home around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

CBS News reported that “patrolmen were called to a residence in the 5300 block of E 64th Avenue after an adult male resident reported that he was injured in an attack inside the home and he had shot an unknown intruder.”

Officers arrived on the scene to find the body of the alleged intruder in the home.

Suspect Shot and Killed During Home Break-In:Overnight officers were called to a house in the 5300 block of E 64th… Posted by Commerce City Police Department on Sunday, June 16, 2024

KDVR noted that the resident “ran down the street to get help” after shooting the alleged intruder.

The resident had been seriously injured via his contact with the alleged intruder. Detective Sgt. Derek Aragon said the resident “was pretty beaten up — face, whole body. He had obvious injuries.”

The resident had to be hospitalized because of the injuries.

