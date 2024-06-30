College Player Arrested on Gun Charges While in NY for NBA Draft

Arkansas Razorbacks’ Jeremiah Davenport was in NYC for the NBA draft and ended up being arrested early Saturday morning on a gun charge.

NBC New York reported that sometime around 1:30 a.m. “officers observed a black BMW X5 with Arkansas plates, tinted windows, and the ignition on, double-parked at the location. Upon lowering the window, a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle.”

Moreover, officers allegedly found a loaded firearm in the car.

College basketball player arrested in NYC over loaded gun: sources

The New York Post noted that “Davenport couldn’t produce any identification when asked by police” and he was arrested. Another player who in the car with Davenport was taken into custody then released.

Davenport was charged with “criminal possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of an ammo feed device, and tinted windows.”

He was later released on his own recognizance.

