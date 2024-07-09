Police found the body of an alleged robber lying in a Glendale, California, street Sunday night after one of his would-be victims pulled a gun and opened fire.

FOX 11 reported that police believe the deceased suspect was armed and approached two people sitting in an SUV around 10:30 p.m. to rob them. Someone in the SUV shot the robber, striking him one time and killing him.

“I saw the EMT do the chest compressions, like furiously; I had no idea what was going on. And then a minute later, they’re covering him with a sheet,” resident Terri Robertson, who witnessed the aftermath, told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Police were not immediately able to identify the deceased individual.

KNX News observed, “The shooter and his passenger fled the scene in their white colored SUV prior to being contacted by police. The Glendale Police Department is currently attempting to locate the outstanding individuals.”

