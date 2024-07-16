Secret Service Director Admits Police Were in Building from Which Would-Be Assassin Fired

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle noted in a July 15 interview with ABC News that police were in the building from the top of which the would-be assassin fired at Donald Trump.

Cheatle told ABC News that the building on which the would-be assassin took his position was supposed to be secured by local law enforcement officers who were working with Secret Service for perimeter control.

ABC News reported “local authorities were tasked with securing the building where the alleged shooter fired the shots before being taken out by a Secret Service sniper.”

Cheatle also indicated that police were inside the building from which the would-be assassin fired at Donald Trump.

She said:

In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter. And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter. There was local police in that building — there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building.

Cheatle’s talk of the practice of “share support” with non-Secret Service entities was congruent with sources who spoke to Breitbart News and criticized the Secret Service’s supplemental approach to protection practices.

The Associated Press reported, “One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump…”

Cheatle says the buck stops with her but she will not resign.

