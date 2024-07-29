Mayor Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 22 Shot During Weekend

At least 22 people were shot in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago during the weekend, three of whom succumbed to their wounds.

Breitbart News reported at least 13 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, with one shooting fatality occurring Friday night and a second early Saturday morning.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 noted the total number of weekend gunshot victims was at least 22, and WTTW reported an additional shooting fatality had occurred Friday around 11:30 p.m.

The additional fatal shooting victim was a 24-year-old man who was shot in the head and body “in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue.”

A three-month-old boy is among the shooting victims wounded in Chicago over the weekend. The boy was in a vehicle “with his family” Saturday afternoon when two gunmen approached from another car and opened fire. The boy was shot and hospitalized, as was his 21-year-old father.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 326 people have been killed in Chicago from January 1, 2024, through July 28, 2024.

