The Democrats used their 2024 party platform to pledge federal implementation of universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and numerous other California-style gun controls.

The platform also intimates the Democrat Party plans to open gun manufacturers up so they can be sued over the criminal use of firearms.

Democrats: "No one is coming for your guns" Also Democrats in their party platform⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0gjAYfEEvV — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 19, 2024

According to the platform:

Democrats will establish universal background checks, a step supported by the vast majority of Americans, including gun owners. We will once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We will require safe storage for guns. Democrats will end the gun industry’s immunity from liability, so gunmakers can no longer escape accountability. We will pass a national red flag law to prevent tragedies by keeping weapons out of dangerous hands.

All of these gun controls exist in California, the state which leads the nation in gun control.

The California PTA noted that California has had universal background checks since 1991 and the LA Times pointed out the state adopted an an “assault weapons” ban in 1989. California law also prohibits “high capacity” magazines. As for gun storage, California has “strong child access prevention laws that make people legally accountable, under both criminal and civil laws, for leaving firearms accessible to unsupervised minors in various circumstances,” according to Giffords.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

California has a red flag law and, in July 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) boasted about signing a state law “allowing the state, local governments and Californians to sue gun makers.”

Despite all these gun controls passed under the guise of safety, Breitbart News observed FBI data showing California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

WATCH — Hawkins: Universal Background Checks Are Dems’ “Guiding Light” to More Gun Control

