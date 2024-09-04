Suspect in Custody After Shooting Reported at Georgia High School

A suspect is in custody following reports of a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to CNN.

Injuries are reported but the extent of those injuries remains unknown.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office told USA Today that the school was put on lockdown after gunfire was reported.

The lockdown announcement was sent to parents shortly before 11:00 a.m.: “Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire. Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

WSB noted that “at least one person was being loaded into a medical helicopter that had landed on the field and multiple ambulances are at the scene.”

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) released a statement on the incident, saying, “I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” the statement reads in part.

The school was cleared at 11:30 a.m. and students were returning to their families.

