Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris released policy positions Sunday under the banner of ‘A New Way Forward,’ and the positions include the same old gun controls President Joe Biden wanted.

For example, under the heading, “Make Our Communities Safer From Gun Violence and Crime,” she pledges to “ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.”

Those three gun controls–an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws–are the same old controls the Biden/Harris administration have been pushing for nearly four years.

Moreover, the controls already exist in California, where they have overpromised and underdelivered on safety.

KamalaHQ via Storyful

Consider this: California has the three old gun controls Biden/Harris have been pursuing throughout their administration–the same three Harris pledges to push now–and California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

On August 6, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz (D) also supports the same three gun controls that Biden and Harris have spent years pushing in Washington, DC.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.