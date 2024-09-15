Shannon Watts blasted the lack of red flag laws following the alleged attempted assassination on Trump in Florida, a state with a red flag law.

Florida adopted a red flag law in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

She tweeted, “Republican lawmakers made it easy for a dangerous man with a long criminal history to access an AK-47. Same profile, same red flags, same story over and over again in America…”

Watts did not mention that Florida has a red law, nor did she note that California has one as well, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

California also has universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban, yet CNN reported the state witnessed four mass shootings in a single week in early 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.