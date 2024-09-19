During a Thursday night campaign event with Oprah Winfrey, Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would shoot someone if they broke into her house.

Harris began the exchange by saying, “I’m a gun owner. Tim Walz is a gun owner.”

Oprah gasped, “I did not know that.”

Harris then said, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.”

Harris made clear she was a gun owner over five years ago during her unsuccessful run for the Democrat nomination for the 2020 election.

On April 11, 2029, CNN quoted Harris saying, “I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety.”

Ironically, while Harris owns a gun “for personal safety,” she opposes teachers being armed in classroom for the personal safety of themselves and their students.

On July 25, 2024, Breitbart News pointed to Harris’s speech to the American Federation of Teachers wherein she mocked “extremists” who want to allow teachers to be armed for classroom defense.

