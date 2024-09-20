District Judge Dead After Being Shot in Chambers by Kentucky Sheriff

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines allegedly shot and killed District Judge Kevin Mullins in his chambers sometime before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

CNN reported that 43-year-old Stines allegedly shot 54-year-old Mitchell numerous times following an argument. First responders attempted life-saving measures without success.

Stines surrendered to authorities, was arrested without incident, and is cooperating with investigators.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said, “This community is small in nature, and we’re all shook.”

WKYT noted that “Stines has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.”

No indication yet on what led to the argument that exploded into violence.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.