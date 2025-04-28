Trump Hosts Philadelphia Eagles to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday to commemorate their Super Bowl LIX victory in February.

Star running back Saquon Barkley and many of his teammates joined President Trump on the South Lawn for Monday’s celebration. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and some other players were notably absent due to scheduling conflicts, per the White House.

“It’s an honor to be with this incredible group of champions, great team,” Trump said to open his remarks.

“The Eagles have turned out to be an incredible team, an incredible group with a fantastic coach and coaches, and having you at the White House is very, very special and important, and we appreciate you being here,” Trump went on to add.

The Eagles overcame the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl on the way to their second championship in franchise history.

Trump and Barkley melted social media on Sunday when they golfed together in New Jersey before the running back caught a flight with the president to the White House. Trump joked with Barkley during Monday’s event.

“The season started off slow, but you soon caught fire with your great coach inspiring you, and you got the ball to your superstar running back, who I met yesterday, and I want to tell you … he’s a handsome guy, but I wouldn’t want to tackle him,” Trump said to cheers before shaking Barkley’s hand.

“I offered him a ride on Air Force One because I was coming down, and usually they say, ‘No, no, I don’t think so.’ He said, ‘I’ll take it, sir.’ And he loved it. We loved being together … He’s a great young guy,” Trump said.

Barkley called out critics who were upset about his round of golf and flight with Trump in a post on X Monday morning:

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago … and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson and Head Coach Nick Sirianni presented Trump with a custom 47 jersey and helmet to conclude the ceremony Monday.