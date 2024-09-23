On-Duty Secret Service Officer Accidentally Shoots Self

A uniformed Secret Service officer was handling his service firearm in Washington, DC, and accidentally shot himself Saturday just before 8 p.m.

FOX News reported that the Secret Service described the incident as a “negligent discharge.”

WUSA9 noted the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening and no one else was harmed by the gunshot.

No other details on the incident have been released, as it is being investigated by the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Secret Service is under intense scrutiny at the moment over the occurrence of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Donald Trump, as well as the September 14, 2024, assassination attempt in Palm Beach.

Both alleged would-be assassins operated from the perimeter positions.

