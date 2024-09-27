Alleged Intruder with Shovel Killed by Homeowner with Gun

An alleged intruder armed with a shovel was fatally wounded Tuesday by a Houston, Texas, homeowner armed with a gun.

The incident occurred on Woodoak Drive near Gulf Bank Road.

The 27-year-old alleged intruder grabbed a shovel with intent to break out a window in the home “shortly before midnight,” ABC 13 reported.

The homeowner retrieved a gun and shot the alleged intruder numerous times.

The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died.

FOX 26 Houston noted that suspect is believed to have caused “damage to at least two homes before” being shot by the Woodoak Drive homeowner.

