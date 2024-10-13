Ten Shot After ‘Two Groups’ Open Fire Near Tennessee State University

Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, when “two groups” opened fire on each other Saturday near Tennessee State University, according to WSMV.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on a street that had been closed earlier in the day for the school’s homecoming parade.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department indicated that some of the wounded were members of the two groups while others were bystanders.

CNN noted that firefighters had been on scene all day and they had been doing “community outreach” during the parade. When firefighters heard the gunfire they “said it just sounded like fireworks… until they realized it wasn’t.”

