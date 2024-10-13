The man arrested Saturday afternoon outside Donald Trump’s Coachella, California, rally had a shotgun and a handgun in his possession, at least one that was loaded.

The New York Post reported that the shotgun was loaded while other outlets described the handgun as loaded. What is not in contention is at least one of the guns was loaded and that the man, a 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, also had a “high capacity” magazine with him.

WATCH — Long Lines of Supporters for Trump in Deep-Blue California Ahead of Coachella Rally:

Vaiva Pechulis

FOX LA noted that the 49-year-old had multiple driver’s licenses and “was also in possession of multiple passports with different names.”

The man was taken into custody for possessing the loaded firearm and for possessing the magazine with higher capacity than legal in California, which is the most stringently gun-controlled state in the Union.

The Daily Mail quoted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office saying, “This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.