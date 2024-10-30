The Detroit Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into why Lions’ wide receiver Jameson Williams was not arrested when a gun was found under his seat during an October 8, 2024, traffic stop.

TMZ’s Michael Babcock observed, “Williams was stopped on Oct 8, and cops found a gun in his car. JW should’ve been arrested, but wasn’t, and there’s strong evidence it’s because he plays for the Lions. Now cops are investigating, and everyone could be in trouble.”

WXYZ reported that Williams was pulled over for allegedly speeding and there were two guns in the car, one of which belonged to Williams brother. The gun that belonged to the brother was a non-issue because Williams’ brother has a concealed carry permit. However, the other gun was found under Williams’ seat and Williams does not have a permit.

According to WXYZ, Williams repeatedly reminded the patrol officer that he played for the Detroit Lions and, at another point, said, “I got the gun for protection. Do you guys know where I live at? Detroit!”

Williams was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser, apparently about to be taken to jail, but a “supervisor was called to the scene.” Upon arrival, the supervisor made numerous calls and Williams was eventually un-cuffed and allowed to go along his way without so much as a warning.

The Detroit Free Press noted that although Williams did not have a concealed permit, the gun under his seat was registered to him. Whether this will be enough to prevent the issuance of a warrant remains to be seen.

