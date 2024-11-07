In the wake of Tuesday’s myriad wins for pro-Second Amendment candidates, including that of President-Elect Donald Trump, gun rights groups are ready to “make America pro-gun again.”

Breitbart News noted on election eve the presidential election pitted pro-gun control candidate Kamala Harris against pro-Second Amendment candidate Donald Trump.

Trump defeated Harris handily and pro-gun senatorial candidates secured a GOP Senate majority and the House is poised to remain in GOP control. This trifecta provides an opportunity to secure pro-Second Amendment legislation that has heretofore eluded both the White House and Congress.

Such legislation includes national reciprocity for concealed carry, which Trump supports, and a hearing protection act, which would remove suppressors from NFA (1934) oversight and regulation.

The previous Trump administration was on the cusp of securing a hearing protection act in 2017, but it was torpedoed by then-Speaker Paul Ryan (R) following the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas attack. Although Yahoo News reported that Ryan tabled the act “indefinitely,” Trump and the GOP-led Congress can pursue suppressor deregulation anew.

Breitbart News spoke with Gun Owners of America’s senior vice president Erich Pratt about these things and he said: “Kamala Harris would have continued weaponizing the power of government against the Second Amendment rights of the People.

We’re thrilled to be charting a far different and brighter course with President Trump, who has promised to repeal the Biden-Harris infringements within his first week in office. Rather than going on defense, we’re already preparing to help the Trump Administration repeal gun control and restore Second Amendment rights.”

Texas Gun Rights’ president Chris McNutt added, “Playing lip-service to the Second Amendment to win an election isn’t enough. With Republicans holding a trifecta of the White House and both chambers of Congress, it is critical they act swiftly to make good on their pro-gun campaign promises. They must pass national constitutional carry, repeal all Biden gun control, and rein in the DOJ & ATF who have been weaponized against law-abiding gun owners. It is time to Make America Pro-Gun Again.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.