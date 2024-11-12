Alleged Intruder Shot Multiple Times After Following Woman Home

An alleged intruder was shot multiple times by a DeSoto, Texas, homeowner after reportedly following her home and trying to make entry through her garage door.

Focus Daily News reported the incident occurred Friday just prior to 8 a.m. The woman called 911 in a panic after arming herself with a gun and explained that the suspect was in her backyard and trying to make entry through the garage.

Shortly thereafter, the woman’s neighbors began calling 911 to report the sound of gunshots.

Police arrived on scene at 7:57 a.m. to find the alleged intruder “lying on the ground inside the garage, with a pistol nearby.” He had been shot in the face and chest and was in critical condition.

WDFW identified the wounded alleged intruder as 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon.

Mondragon faces charges of felony burglary.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.