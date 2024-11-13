FOX Sports NFL host Michael Strahan erupted at a reporter Tuesday when asked about the Veterans’ Day Weekend controversy where Strahan stood with hands at his waist instead of putting his hand over his heart.

Breitbart News reported that Strahan’s FOX Sports colleagues–Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski among them–stood with their hands to their chests, covering their hearts, during the playing of the national anthem on Veterans’ Day Weekend, while Strahan had his hands down at his waist.

The Daily Mail noted viewers took to X immediately, criticizing Strahan’s actions, with one fan suggesting Strahan’s actions were “disrespectful to all Veterans and Americans.”

Another X user wrote, “Fire Michael Strahan! This is unacceptable!”

A Daily Mail reporter outside Strahan’s home asked him about the incident on Tuesday and Strahan shouted, “Don’t come to my house!”

Strahan allegedly grabbed the reporter’s phone and tossed it “into a nearby bush.”

I didn’t have my hand over my chest, everyone thought ‘he’s protesting, he’s making a statement’ — which is so far from the truth. I have nothing to protest. I have no statements to be made…The only statement that should be made and that I wanna make is that I love the military. I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military…the fact that someone would say that I’m unpatriotic couldn’t be further from the truth.

People magazine reported that Strahan used an Instagram post Tuesday to respond to questions revolving around not having his hand to his chest during the national anthem:

He went on to say he did not put his hand on his chest because he was “caught up in the moment,” as the FOX Sports crew stood surrounded by sailors on the Veterans Day Weekend special.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.