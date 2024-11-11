Some fans are calling on FOX Sports to fire Michael Strahan after he stood for the national anthem during Veterans Day weekend without placing his hand over his heart.

Photos showed that all of Strahan’s colleagues — Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski among them — stood with their hands over their hearts.

However, Strahan can be seen standing, the odd man out with hands at his waistline in FOX Sports X post:

The Daily Mail noted viewers took to X immediately, criticizing Strahan’s actions, with one fan suggesting Strahan’s actions were “disrespectful to all Veterans and Americans.”

Another X user wrote, “Fire Michael Strahan! This is unacceptable!”

The New York Post quoted another X user writing, “What’s wrong with Strahan…Blatant disrespect for the men and women he is surrounded by protecting his rights and freedoms.”

