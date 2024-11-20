Exactly two weeks after Donald J. Trump defeated Kamala Harris in both the popular vote and the electoral college, David Hogg met with “researchers and activists” to figure out how to lure young men back to the Democrat Party.

On Tuesday Hogg posted to X:

Hogg’s concern comes after numerous minority voters and younger voters moved toward Trump in the 2024 election.

Writing at Real Clear Politics, Manhattan Institute Paulson Policy Analyst Neetu Arnold pointed out that Hispanics and Asian Americans “shifted to the right” and voted for Trump. While the percentage that these demographics shifted varied from state t0 state, “the election results revealed that racial and ethnic minorities are not as loyal to the [Democrat] Party as previously believed.”

On November 10, 2024, the Associated Press ran a column titled, “Young Black and Latino Men say They Chose Trump Because of the Economy and Jobs.”

This all squares with what Ian Schwartz wrote at Real Clear Politics, noting, “Among those in the coveted 18-29 age group, Harris beat Trump 55% to 42%, a margin of just 13 points.” Harris was expected to draw a much larger percentage than that, but Schwartz noted that pollster Ken Towery believes it became cool for college kids to support Trump on their campuses.

Towery told FOX News’s Laura Ingraham that this youngest of voting age groups was not immune to the pains of inflation:

I think the other issue was that I found, if you remember back in 1980, Laura, when Reagan won, that was a year when the youngest of voters somehow found an affinity for Ronald Reagan. And it was cool on campuses to be for Ronald Reagan. That’s sort of what happened in this instance. Young people, the inflation has affected them.

On November 5, 2024, Hogg used an X post to express his optimism that “young people” were going to deliver victories for Democrats.

On November 19, 2024, Hogg posted in a much different tone, hoping “researchers and activists” can help figure out how to bring young men back into the Democrat fold.

