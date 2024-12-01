Jerrell Thomas, described by police investigators as a “habitual criminal,” is under arrest and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Oak Park police detective Allan Reddins.

Breitbart News reported Reddins responded to a call Friday morning about a man leaving a bank with a gun and, upon arriving on scene, was shot around 9:30 a.m.

Reddins died shortly thereafter and was the first Oak Park Police Department officer killed in the line of duty since 1938.

On Saturday, ABC 7 noted that 37-year-old Thomas was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police investigators described Thomas as a “habitual criminal” and ABC 7 pointed out some of his previous charges include “multiple arrests for aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, battery and resisting a police officer.”

Thomas allegedly opened fire on Reddins after being asked to “show his hands.” Reddins was fatally wounded in his left side and Thomas was struck in the leg via return fire.

Reddins leaves behind his 19-year-old son.

