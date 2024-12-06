Sources: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Came to NYC on a Greyhound Bus

Sources within the police community told the New York Post that the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer traveled to NYC on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta last month.

The bus on which the killer is believed to have traveled originated in Atlanta, however, authorities are not certain as whether the killer boarded the bus there or climbed aboard at a stop along the way.

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A manhunt for the killer was immediately launched and today marks the third day of the hunt.

On Thursday the NYPD released surveillance images showing the suspected killer without a mask:

ABC 7 noted,“the suspect checked into the HI New York City Hostel located at 104th Street and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side on November 30.” He allegedly flirted with the desk clerk while checking in and pulled his mask down after she asked him to let her see his smile.

Hours after the killing, the NYPD held a press conference and made clear they believe the killing was targeted not random.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny pointed out that the suspect was wearing a “distinctive gray backpack,” black face mask, light brown jacket, and black and white sneakers.

He said the suspect “[ignored] numerous other pedestrians,” approached Thompson from behind, and shot him in the back.

