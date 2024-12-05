NYPD Releases Maskless Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer

The NYPD released new photos Thursday of the suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer that show him without a mask over his face.

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A manhunt for the shooting suspect was immediately underway and continues now.

NYPD released photos of the suspect on Wednesday showing him with a black mask over his face but the photos released Thursday show him maskless:

Hours after the killing, the NYPD held a press conference and made clear they believe the killing was targeted not random.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny pointed out that the suspect was wearing a “distinctive gray backpack,” black face mask, light brown jacket, and black and white sneakers. He said the suspect “[ignored] numerous other pedestrians,” approached Thompson from behind, and shot him in the back.

Breitbart News noted the suspect in Wednesday’s killing of Thompson allegedly left a message on shell casings which consisted of the words “Defend,” “Deny,” “Depose.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.