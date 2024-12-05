NYPD Releases Maskless Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect want
NYPD
AWR Hawkins

The NYPD released new photos Thursday of the suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer that show him without a mask over his face.

Breitbart News reported 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A manhunt for the shooting suspect was immediately underway and continues now.

NYPD released photos of the suspect on Wednesday showing him with a black mask over his face but the photos released Thursday show him maskless:

Hours after the killing, the NYPD held a press conference and made clear they believe the killing was targeted not random.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny pointed out that the suspect was wearing a “distinctive gray backpack,” black face mask, light brown jacket, and black and white sneakers. He said the suspect “[ignored] numerous other pedestrians,” approached Thompson from behind, and shot him in the back.

Breitbart News noted the suspect in Wednesday’s killing of Thompson allegedly left a message on shell casings which consisted of the words “Defend,” “Deny,” “Depose.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.