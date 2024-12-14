House Democrat Pushes for ‘Action Now’ on ‘Ghost Guns’

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) is calling for “action now” against the type of firearms that Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Such firearms are typically made from a parts kit–often an 80 percent kit–but some of the parts can be and sometimes are made on a 3D printer. Assembling such firearms requires considerable familiarity with the gun in view, as well as repeated visits to the gunsmith to get the firearm to a place where it operates dependably.

Democrats often present “ghost guns” as untraceable because they apparently still believe the plastic gun hysteria that began in the 1980s. However, guns require metal for the barrel, slide, and pressure points in the frame, even if the frame is polymer.

Nevertheless, the campaign against “ghost guns” continues:

Ironically, Scholten omitted the fact that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer passed a background check in order to be part of a co-living space in Hawaii.

The Associated Press noted, “Mangione underwent a background check, said Josiah Ryan, a spokesperson for owner and founder [of the ‘co-living space’] R.J. Martin.”

