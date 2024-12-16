Hours after the attack on the Madison Christian school occurred, the New York Times (NYT) claimed it was the 323rd school shooting this year.

According to the NYT, they based their claim of 323 school shootings on numbers compiled by the K-12 School Shooting Database. (The NYT admitted that the K-12 School Shooting Database “counts any incident in which a gun is pulled out or fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason,” as a school shooting.)

Because of the K-12 School Shooting Database’s broadened definition of a school shooting, the NYT was able to nearly quadruple the number of school shootings reported by CNN.

Breitbart News reported that CNN claimed there have been “83 school shootings” during 2024 alone. And whereas the NYT relied on the K-12 School Shooting Database for its high school shootings estimation, CNN relied, in part, on Everytown for Gun Safety.

On December 13, 2014, Breitbart News reported that Everytown’s list of post-Sandy Hook “100 school shootings” included non-school shootings, shootings that did not occur, and accidental discharges of firearms that were legally possessed on campus.

