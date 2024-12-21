Report: 15-Year-Old Madison School Shooter Had ‘Tumultuous Home Life’

The 15-year-old girl who allegedly shot and killed two people at Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) on Monday had a “tumultuous home life,” according to NBC News.

NBC News reported that the girl’s life was “marked by divorces, custody battles and a series of court-mandated mediation sessions to resolve disputes over her care.”

CNN noted that the origins of the two handguns in the girl’s possession have been traced but cannot be made public at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Breitbart News pointed to a New York Post report that the 15-year-old alleged shooter had contact with a California man regarding a possible “coordinated attack.” CNN cited court documents and observed, “It also appears she had been in contact with Alexander Paffendorf, a 20-year-old man in Carlsbad, California, who was plotting a mass shooting with the teenager.”

“During an FBI interview Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told [the alleged school shooter] that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” the documents said. No details have been released as to what building may have been the target. Nor have there been details given about why the secondary attack was not carried out.

