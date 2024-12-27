Armed Man Turns Tables on Four Alleged Armed Robbers

An armed man in Harris County, Texas, turned the tables on four alleged armed robbers, leaving three with gunshot wounds.

Click2Houston noted the incident took place just after midnight on Christmas, when four allegedly armed young kids–ages 12-14 according to some reports, ages 12-13 according to others–approached a man at an apartment complex to rob him.

The young kids allegedly had guns, leading the would-be victim to pull his own gun and begin shooting. “A total of three kids were rushed to a hospital, but only two were said to be in stable condition,” according to Click2Houston.

KHOU reported the 25-year-old man remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Neighbor Bruce Bailey heard one of the wounded young kids screaming for help. He said, “I called the sheriff’s department and ambulance to come and pick up the kid – and of course – at that time I didn’t know it was a little kid. My other neighbor came and held his [hand] and was talking to him, trying to keep him alive.”

Another neighbor said, “Of all things, being Christmas, and this is a child, first thing that comes to my mind is, number one, where is the parent. Number two, if you got here with a gun, what are you doing out here with a gun?”

Some reports indicated the young kids were armed with BB pistols, but police did not confirm those reports.

