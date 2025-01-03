Shot Fired in Austin Mall After ‘Dispute Between Two Groups’

Police were called to the Lakeline Mall in Austin, Texas, Thursday afternoon after a shot was fired in what Austin Chief of Police Lisa Davis described as a “dispute between two groups.”

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot around 5 p.m.

FOX 7 quoted Chief Davis saying, “Inside the food court was a dispute between two groups of people. A shot was fired inside the food court. At that point, witnesses saw the individuals run from the mall.”

Davis added, “This was an incident between two groups, and they fled. So that’s the best outcome here. But again, we will find who this was.”

There were no casualties.

The Austin American-Statesman indicated a knife made have also been used in the incident.

