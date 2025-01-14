Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) used an executive order Tuesday morning to create a state-level violence prevention office, dedicated to fighting gun crime.

KSTP reported that Evers did this in response to the December 16, 2024, shooting at Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School, which left two innocents dead.

The suspect in the shooting was a 15-year-old student, and police have not revealed how the student acquired the guns.

Evers used a X post to push for more gun control after signing the executive order. The post said:

And with 60% of suicides and 78% of domestic violence homicides involving a firearm, and firearms being the leading cause of death for our kids nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety reform is clearly a critical part of reducing crime and violence across our state.”

Evers did not mention that the gun used by the 15-year-old had been legally purchased by someone, but police have not told the public the purchaser’s name. Breitbart News reported that the 15-year-old had two handguns with her and WISN noted that Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes indicated both were legally acquired.

There are already laws on the books preventing a 15-year-old from walking into a store and purchasing a gun. Per federal law, a long gun purchaser has to be at least 18 and a handgun purchaser has to be 21. Some states unilaterally increased the minimum age for a long gun purchase, requiring such gun buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18. Either way, a 15-year-old is already unable to buy the 9mm handgun used in the Abundant Christian School shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.