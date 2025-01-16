An alleged intruder was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times by a Fairfax, Virginia, homeowner.

WIJL reported the homeowner called 911 around 2:3o a.m. to tell police someone was allegedly trying to break into his home. As the homeowner remained on the phone, the alleged intruder continued to try to make entry.

FOX 5 DC noted that the homeowner “was still on the line when he opened fire.” shooting the alleged intruder and leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The alleged intruder was hospitalized in critical condition, according to WUSA9.

Police indicated the alleged intruder assaulted someone in a nearby house before trying to break into the home where he was finally shot.

Neither the homeowner nor anyone inside the residence was harmed.

Breitbart News pointed out that a St. Clair County, Alabama, gas station clerk shot and killed an alleged knife-wielding robber Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

CBS 42 identified the deceased suspect as 44-year-old Timothy Jones. He was from Hale County, Alabama, and was shot dead while allegedly attempting the robbery.

