Clerk with Firearm Kills Alleged Knife-Wielding Robber

A 44-year-old alleged robber armed with a knife was shot and killed Sunday around 4:30 a.m. by a St. Clair County, Alabama, store clerk armed with a firearm.

CBS 42 identified the deceased suspect as Timothy Jones. He was from Hale County, Alabama.

AL.com noted Jones entered the Shell station and the clerk shot him dead “in the course of…[an alleged] armed robbery.”

The clerk’s name was not yet released, as an investigation continues.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said, “The St. Clair County Criminal Investigative Division is investigating [the] incident.”

On February 19, 2015, Breitbart News pointed out that Florida State University criminology professor Gary Kleck reaffirmed his academic findings of a minimum of 760,000 defensive gun uses (DGUs) each year in the United States.

For anyone unfamiliar with Kleck’s work, his research on DGUs entered into the public dialogue in 1993 with the publication of the National Self-Defense Survey. Since that time his work has been criticized by gun control advocates and various left-leaning researchers, but it has yet to be disproven via empirical evidence.

