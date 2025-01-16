Video captured by KHOU shows officers carrying Rocky, a U.S. Marshals K-9 Wednesday evening, to be boarded onto a Texas DPS helicopter after he was shot twice by a criminal who was soon killed by police.

KHOU reported that Rocky was shot by Sean Christopher Davis after Davis shot “Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesus Vargas.”

Davis was hiding in a dumpster and Rocky sniffed him out.

U.S. Marshals Chief T. Michael O’Connor said, “The amazing aspect here that people have to understand, the K-9 saved lives…When the K-9 went in there, he decided to take the dog out.”

Officers responded to the shots by shooting Davis and killing him.

Video then captured officers/agents carrying the injured K9 – a Belgian Malinois – to a place where he could be picked up by helicopter:

KHOU’s Victor Jacobo posted to X: “Officials say Rocky found the suspect in the shooting death of Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus Vargas. That suspect hid in a dumpster and shot Rocky. We’re told Rocky is in stable condition and expected to recover.”

13 Eyewitness News noted that Deputy Jesus Vargas had been with the “Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.