Fire Chief Shot Dead After Stopping to Help Stranded Motorist

Coweta County, Georgia, fire chief Bart Cauthen came to the aid of a motorist who had hit a deer Sunday and was shot and killed while on scene.

The incident occurred in Alabama around 5:00 p.m.

ABC News reported that law enforcement was dispatched to the scene and, upon arriving, found three people who had been shot. Cauthen was dead when law enforcement arrived and the two other individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe there was a shootout, during which Cauthen was killed. ABC News quoted law enforcement:

Early investigation indicates that Chief Cauthen was attempting to assist individuals that had struck a deer while traveling on County Road 267, Another individual (William Randall Franklin) that resided in the area opened fire on Chief Cauthen and the individual that struck the deer. All individuals were injured during the shootout. Chief Cauthen succumbed to his injuries prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

Today was Chief Cauthen’s shift at the fire house and he is already missed! Our team showing their respect! … Posted by Coweta County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 20, 2025

WRBL noted that the driver Cauthen was assisting was armed when Franklin opened fire and was able to return fire, wounding Franklin.

Franklin will face a murder charge upon recovering from his injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.