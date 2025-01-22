Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) is introducing legislation to put the ATF’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy in check, halting the agency’s seemingly unchecked FFL closures under former President Biden.

The legislation is titled the Reining In Federal Licensing Enforcement (RIFLE) Act.

According to Mann’s office:

Under the Biden Administration, ATF’s zero tolerance policy forced small and mid-sized gun stores out of business. The agency revoked Federal Firearm Licenses due to minor clerical errors like missing a customer’s middle initial or using a state’s abbreviation rather than the state’s full name. In 2024 alone, ATF saw the highest levels of gun store license revocations in 20 years—the third consecutive year of increased license revocations under President Biden’s leadership. Last week, the Biden Administration claimed it reversed its zero tolerance policy. Upon further review of the updated enforcement guidance, it appears to remain fully in effect.

Rep. Mann told Breitbart News, “President Biden did everything in his power to weaponize the federal government against gun store owners in the Big First District of Kansas and across the country. His zero tolerance policy undermined the Second Amendment and trampled on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. Since day one, I have rigorously pushed back against this unconstitutional policy and fought for more oversight to rein in ATF’s abuse.”

He added, “On November 5, 2024, the country made it clear—our constitutional rights are not up for grabs. My bill makes that crystal clear by fortifying the Second Amendment rights of local gun stores and seeking to restore a degree of wholeness to individuals whose livelihoods were destroyed by this federal abuse. I look forward to working with President Trump to further strengthen the protection of the Second Amendment, deliver justice for our FFLs, and get our country back on track.”

The RIFLE Act “ensures that ATF works with FFLs, giving FFLs a chance to comply before ATF moves to revoke a license,” “clearly defines and strengthens what constitutes a willful violation, imposing a presumption that there is no willful violation absent clear and convincing evidence,” “allows FFLs to review and appeal ATF determinations before an administrative law judge and reimburses FFLs for legal fees incurred while the zero tolerance policy is in effect,” and automatically reinstates and approves licenses suspended, revoked, or denied while ATF’s zero tolerance policy is in effect.”

The Act also reimburses FFLs who were victims of the ATF’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy.

Gun Owners of America’s director of federal affairs, Aidan Johnston, commented on the RIFLE Act, saying, “ATF’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy is still in full effect, and there are agents in the field right now shutting down gun stores to obtain out-of-business records for the illegal gun registry. GOA has been at the forefront of the fight to unmask the ATF’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy with two lawsuits. We urge Congress and the White House to enact Rep. Mann’s bill to rein in this rogue federal agency’s attacks on the Second Amendment.”

The RIFLE Act has 19 co-sponsors. They are Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Brad Finstad (R-MN), Troy Downing (R-MT), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Thomas Tiffany (R-WI), Derek Schmidt (R-KS), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Ron Estes (R-KS) , Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Adrian Smith (R-NE), John Rose (R-TN), Mike Collins (R-GA), Addison McDowell (R-NC), Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Keith Self (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Jake Ellzey (R-TX).

Rep. Rose commented on the RIFLE Act, saying:

Rogue regulators under the Biden Administration were determined to deny Americans their Second Amendment rights. I stand with the millions of Tennesseans who are tired of unelected bureaucrats pushing their agenda without a single vote in Congress. I am proud to cosign this bill and stand for our God-given rights.

Rep. Tiffany said, “Small business owners should never be the target of weaponized administrations. The RIFLE Act protects small gun store owners and FFLs from unjust practices that threaten their livelihoods.”

Rep. McDowell noted, “The Biden Administration undermined the 2nd Amendment and weaponized the ATF for the last four years. I’m proud to co-sponsor the RIFLE Act to protect and restore the constitution and the livelihoods of gun store owners.”

